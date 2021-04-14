Trending

Power up your Profiler with Kemper’s new Power Kabinet monitoring solution

By

New offering boasts Kemper Kone with 19 speaker imprints and more

Kemper has unveiled the Power Kabinet
(Image credit: Kemper)

Kemper unveiled its impressive Kabinet last year, and now the company is back with a powered version of its revolutionary Profiler guitar amp monitoring solution, the Power Kabinet.

The Power Kabinet features a 200-watt power amp, the Kemper Kone speaker and a choice of 19 classic guitar speaker imprints.

The Kemper Kone speaker is controlled and driven by the Profiler’s DSP for a versatile guitar monitoring system. The 19 included speaker imprints offer choices of well-known models from Celestion and other classic brands for best-in-class “amp-in-room” sound.

There’s also an ultra-linear full-range mode and “Sweetening“ and “Directivity“ parameters for detailed personal and location-dependent adjustment.

The new offering is designed to pair with unpowered Kemper Profilers (Head, Rack, and Stage), and various bundles will be made available.

The Power Kabinet is available for $789 and comes with a power cord, dust cover and built-in speaker stand for slanted setup. Stereo setups are supported as well.

For more information, head to Kemper Amps.