PRS brings the versatile S2 Studio back for a highly limited run

PRS has announced its HSS-configured, American-built electric guitar, the S2 Studio, will return for a limited Europe-only run of 50 pieces.

The new version comes in four finishes: Antique White, Black and McCarty Tobacco - all with mint pickguards; and Frost Blue Metallic, with mint ’guard.

Otherwise, you get the same specs as the 2018 original, with mahogany body, 25” scale length, rosewood fingerboard, Pattern Regular neck, and a coil-splittable Starla humbucker teamed with two Type-D single coils.

In the UK, prices are hovering around the £1,400 mark - we’re keeping our fingers crossed this versatile model makes an appearance in the USA again.

For now, you can get more info over at PRS Guitars Europe.