“This is one of our most feature-laden designs to date”: PRS’ new David Grissom signature tube head looks to rival classic vintage amps – and elevate their performance in the process

PRS has expanded its range of David Grissom signature products by unveiling the PRS DGT 15 – a tube amp head that looks to continue the pair’s hugely successful partnership.

Arriving with a matching 1x12” cab, the low-watt DGT 15 has been designed from the ground up to rival Grissom’s own favorite vintage amps, and is said to be suitable for all modern recording, rehearsal and live purposes despite its humble size.

That’s largely down to some choice features and PRS’ meticulous engineering approach, which has given the DGT 15 a three-band TMB tone stack, a three-position Bright switch, and a suite of fine-tuning parameters such as a three-way Boost toggle, one-size-fits-all Reverb parameter, and Top Cut and Presence knobs.

In practice, the amp’s high-end can be intricately tailored thanks to that versatile Bright switch, which can be engaged in a handful of ways in relation to the Boost control. The same goes for the Master Volume and Tremolo functions, which can be set to off, on or ‘on only with the Boost’.

It's worth noting the tremolo is a power tube bias circuit – again, with a three-way mode switch – which can be tweaked via Speed and Depth controls.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: PRS) (Image credit: PRS) (Image credit: PRS)

As for the nitty gritty, the 15-watt head has two EL84 power tubes, and three 12AX7 and one 12AT7 preamp tubes. It also arrives with a three-button footswitch that controls Boost, Reverb and Tremolo functions.

For PRS, all of the above has resulted in, according to the brand's Amp Designer Doug Sewell, “one of our most feature-laden designs to date”.

The DGT 15 itself is the latest installment to PRS and Grissom’s long line of hit guitar gear releases, and the first since the hugely popular – and well-received – PRS SE David Grissom signature guitar from January 2023.

Though the collaboration formally started in the late ‘80s, the two parties started working on amps in the early 2000s, and have previously released equally popular amps such as the DG Custom 30.

In fact, it is that amp that paved the way for the DGT 15, which carries all the sonic DNA of the Custom 30 in a more conveniently sized – and conveniently priced – package.

“When it comes to the tone and features, we did most of the heavy lifting more than a decade ago with the DG Custom 30,” explains Grissom. “I‘ve really got to give it to Doug Sewell and PRS for how thoughtfully the DGT 15 was designed.

“Doug was very meticulous and creative with updating some of the features while remaining true to the DNA of the Custom 30. From the first time I played through it, I was blown away.”

The DGT 15 is available now for $1,199. The matching 1x12", which is loaded with Celestion Vintage 30 speakers, is available as a bundle with the amp for $1,648.

Head over to PRS Guitars to find out more.