PRS Guitars Opens Full-Time LA Artist Showroom in Burbank, California

On Friday, March 1, PRS Guitars opened its LA Artist Showroom on a full-time basis.

The showroom, which is at the CenterStaging facility in Burbank, California, will extend its artist-relation efforts by offering musicians a unique opportunity to experience the PRS brand in an intimate studio environment equipped with a comprehensive selection of PRS guitars and amplifiers for musicians to test-drive.

“We value the relationships we have with our artist endorsers and are excited to provide an additional outlet for existing and new artists to check out what PRS has to offer,” said Bev Fowler, PRS director of artist relations.

Artist Relations Manager and 23-year PRS employee Winn Krozack will be onsite daily and is available by special appointment as needed. For more information, visit the PRS Showroom or contact PRS Artist Relations directly.

For more about PRS Guitars, visit prsguitars.com.