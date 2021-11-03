PRS unveils limited-edition Lotus Pink-finished SE Parlor Acoustic

PRS has expanded its arsenal of acoustic guitars with the new-look Lotus Pink SE P20E Parlor model, of which fewer than 2,500 will be made available worldwide.

The limited-edition model – the brand’s second special-run Parlor following its Antique White iteration that was unveiled earlier this year – features a spec sheet that stays true to PRS’s Parlor template, though equips the easy-playing six-string with a vibrant aesthetic pop.

Like the flagship Parlor SE models, which were the first-ever parlor-sized acoustics to grace PRS’s lineup, the Lotus Pink guitar boasts the PRS hybrid “X”/Classical bracing, which was designed in an effort to allow the top to “freely vibrate” for organic unplugged tones.

Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3

For amplified tones, the Parlor comes equipped with a Fishman GT1 pickup system, complete with under-saddle pickup and soundhole-mounted preamp with volume and tone controls.

In terms of build, the Lotus Pink guitar features the line-standard mahogany construction – comprising mahogany top, back and sides – as well as an ebony fretboard and bridge, bone nut and saddle, and a mahogany neck.

As is the case with every PRS model, the sleek acoustic flashes Birds inlays, and is also treated to further aesthetic gravitas by way of a Creme Herringbone rosette and body binding.

It’s the second limited-edition colorway to be introduced to the line, with Blacktop, Charcoal and Vintage Natural finishes serving us the six-strings’ stalwart finish options.

Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4

Of the new-look option, PRS COO Jack Higginbotham said, “This guitar should not be typecast as a ‘couch guitar’ – it is equally at home on stage.”

The Lotus Pink PRS Parlor SE is available now for $629.

To find out more, head over to PRS.