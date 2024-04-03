“The S2 Series now carries more PRS DNA than ever”: PRS just relaunched its mid-tier, USA-built S2 range with a significant high-end tonal upgrade

13 overhauled models have ushered in the new S2 series, which takes some serious strides in the electronics department

PRS S2 Series 2024
(Image credit: PRS)

PRS has unveiled its 2024 lineup of S2 electric guitars, which have been overhauled with USA-made pickups and electronics.

It marks a significant tonal upgrade for the S2 six-strings, which sit above the Indonesian-made SE family on the PRS price pyramid, and aim to cater to those searching for US-made guitars that aren’t as pricey as the Core series.

