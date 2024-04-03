“The S2 Series now carries more PRS DNA than ever”: PRS just relaunched its mid-tier, USA-built S2 range with a significant high-end tonal upgrade

PRS has unveiled its 2024 lineup of S2 electric guitars, which have been overhauled with USA-made pickups and electronics.

It marks a significant tonal upgrade for the S2 six-strings, which sit above the Indonesian-made SE family on the PRS price pyramid, and aim to cater to those searching for US-made guitars that aren’t as pricey as the Core series.

Now, all 13 new-for-2024 models will come fitted with 85/15, 58/15 LT, Narrowfield and TCI pickups – all made in the firm’s Maryland shop – which relegate the Korean-made 85/15 “S” alternatives that were largely found in older S2s.

Furthermore, the new models also flash updated under-the-hood components, including pots with extreme audio tapers and other “components with custom-designed features”.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: PRS) (Image credit: PRS) (Image credit: PRS)

Notably, these are the exact same pickup models and electronics configurations that can be found on PRS’ top-of-the-range Core instruments, making this one of the biggest tonal upgrades the S2 series has been issued since its release back in 2013.

Not only that, it brings the S2 range that bit closer to the Core collection, whose own instruments can weigh in upwards of $5k. The S2 models, even with these upgrades, are much more attainable, and sit around the $2k mark, with the most affordable S2 Standard 24 listing for $1,729.

It’s also worth pointing out they share a production line with the Core and Bolt-On models. As PRS itself puts it, “The S2 Series now carries more PRS DNA than ever.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This just makes sense,” Paul Reed Smith says of the change. “We have worked very diligently on pickups for the last several years and made big strides. To infuse the S2 Series with the life that comes with this kind of attention to detail was the next logical step for these instruments.”

As mentioned, 13 models covering a range of PRS shapes usher in the new age of S2 electrics. That includes a pair of double-cut Customs, trio of McCartys, some Standards and a handful of Velas (an S2 exclusive model).

Image 1 of 6 PRS S2 Vela Semi Hollow (Image credit: PRS) PRS S2 Vela (Image credit: PRS) PRS S2 Standard 22 (Image credit: PRS) PRS S2 McCarty 594 (Image credit: PRS) PRS S2 Custom 24-08 (Image credit: PRS) PRS S2 Custom 24 Faded Grey Black Blue Burst (Image credit: PRS)

A handful of nitrocellulose finishes are also on tap, such as Faded Black Burst, Fire Red Burst, Scarlet Sunburst, Space Blue and more.

It’s not the first time PRS has upgraded its instruments with a choice tweak. In January, the firm reengineered the shape of its tuners in an effort to bring about a game-changing impact on tone.

It also sought to make its guitars more affordable than ever with the unveiling of its $499 SE CE 24 Standard Satin – a guitar we advised you try “before someone realizes they’ve made a mistake with the price” in our 5 out of 5 review.

Head over to PRS to find out more about the new S2 Series.