Live
NAMM 2022 live: all the biggest news as it happens
The latest from the show floor at the world’s no. 1 guitar gear show
By Michael Astley-Brown published
NAMM 2022: It’s back! The biggest gear event of the year is taking place in June rather than the usual January, but we’re on hand to bring you all the news you need to know about.
Even better, we’re now able to bring this to you *LIVE* from the NAMM 2022 show floor, courtesy of the fancy new liveblog you’re reading right now.
Our intrepid editor-in-chief is roaming the halls, scouring for the hottest and, let’s face it, weirdest goings-ons, and he’ll be sharing his candid snaps right here, while the rest of the team will be serving up the latest goss from the major players.
Basically, if you like your news up-to-the-minute and served with a small side order of sass, we got you.
And for the full rundown of everything launched this year, be sure to check our regularly updated NAMM 2022 news hub, featuring all the latest guitar news, rumors and predictions.
How many diamonds are embedded into Martin's 2.5-millionth acoustic? Thanks for asking: the answer is 436. And, just off the top of my head, I can tell you they've been laid out to depict the map of the stars that Martin founder Christian Frederick Martin Sr. and his family would have seen in the sky the day they arrived in New York City from Germany on November 6, 1833. Understandably, this prize piece was kept in a perspex case to keep it well clear of the ketchup-smeared digits of your average NAMM attendee and/or journalist. That's why you can just about make out the reflection of 'Please Do Not Touch' on the guitar's body, see. Good advice.
Minarik Guitars is tapping into Anaheim Convention Center's jarring proximity to Disneyland with a one-off electric ode to one of The Big D's more NAMM-friendly IPs: yes, it's a Haunted Mansion solidbody. In a spooky frame. Plus, some (presumably living) guy's head is popping out the side of it. Chilling.
Martin has unveiled a signature D-28 for Rich Robinson, and the Black Crowe himself was on hand to introduce it. It's based on his dad's '54 D-28, which not only ended up being the same guitar RR earned to play on, but also the instrument he used to write and record much of the Black Crowes' acoustic material. You could say it has something of a… Rich history.
The talk of NAMM so far has been Ernie Ball Music Man and Tosin Abasi's Kaizen, a surprise new seven-string that offers Ernie Ball Heat Treated pickups and a multi-scale design. A six-string version is due next year. For now, get a load of those rad contours.
And with this year's obligatory 'Anaheim Convention Center with gigantic banner, blue sky, luscious trees and water fountain in full flow' shot out the way, we can officially proclaim NAMM weekend to be upon us. We'll be bringing you the hottest – and weirdest – gear from the show floor over the coming days. Hold on tight...
