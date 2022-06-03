NAMM 2022 live: all the biggest news as it happens

NAMM 2022: It’s back! The biggest gear event of the year is taking place in June rather than the usual January, but we’re on hand to bring you all the news you need to know about.

Even better, we’re now able to bring this to you *LIVE* from the NAMM 2022 show floor, courtesy of the fancy new liveblog you’re reading right now.

Our intrepid editor-in-chief is roaming the halls, scouring for the hottest and, let’s face it, weirdest goings-ons, and he’ll be sharing his candid snaps right here, while the rest of the team will be serving up the latest goss from the major players.

Basically, if you like your news up-to-the-minute and served with a small side order of sass, we got you.

And for the full rundown of everything launched this year, be sure to check our regularly updated NAMM 2022 news hub, featuring all the latest guitar news, rumors and predictions.