Queens of the Stone Age Share Oddball Version of “Silent Night”

Queens of the Stone Age have gotten in the holiday spirit in their characteristic weird way, with a rendition of the holiday classic, “Silent Night.” The song, which features QOTSA leader Joshua Homme with Australian blues singer-songwriter and guitarist C.W. Stoneking, is available as a limited-edition Christmas single available on 7” vinyl. The B-side boasts a reading of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," with Homme, Distillers frontwoman Brody Dalle and “their three merry-making elves.”

Proceeds from the single will benefit the Sweet Stuff Foundation, the non-profit created by Homme in 2013 to provide assistance to career musicians, recording engineers and their families struggling with illness and disability, and to Support Act, an alliance with a similar mission founded in 1997 in Australia by AMCOS, APRA, ARIA and PPCA.

“Silent Night” / “ ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” was recorded in East Fremantle, during Queens of the Stone Age’s 2017 tour of Australia.

The limited-edition vinyl will be released December 14 and is available exclusively at QOTSA.com.