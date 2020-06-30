Quilter Labs' OverDrive 202 is a 200W, 2-channel amp that can fit in the pocket of your gigbag

Quilter Labs has unveiled the OverDrive 202 Series Block, an upgrade of the company’s OverDrive 200 miniature 200-watt, three-pound guitar amp head.

The new unit takes the “built from the ground up” 200-watt Class D power amp design from the Tone Block 202 and adds two switchable channels and three new voices with their own overdrive channel, reverb, limiter and a cabinet simulated line out.

The three voices range from the newly enhanced Quilter “Full Q” on voice 1, to the "bell-like" harmonically rich voice 2 and the full-bodied voice 3.

(Image credit: Quilter Labs)

The OverDrive 202 also features Quilter-patented tube behavioral recreation technology, a wattage-calibrated Master Volume, an effects loop, a choice of pre or post line out, a speaker-tapped direct out and a universal switching power supply that self-adjusts to worldwide voltages.

The unit weighs in at 3.3 pounds and sells for $575.

For more information, head to Quilter Labs.