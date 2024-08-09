“We are looking at getting this up and running as soon as possible. I am very, very excited”: Rabea Massaad confirms an affordable Sterling by Music Man version of his refined signature Sabre is officially on the way

The guitarist has revealed a scaled-back signature is in the works, and it might arrive in time for NAMM 2025

Rabea Massaad signature Music Man Sabre protypes
(Image credit: Rabea Massaad/YouTube)

Having launched his brand new Ernie Ball Music Man signature guitar earlier this year, Rabea Massaad has now confirmed he's working on a more affordable version of the axe that he hopes will be ready for NAMM 2025.

Two heavily refined versions of the firm's classic Sabre electric guitar dropped at the gear showcase, coming after the guitarist was unveiled as a Music Man artist in 2023.

Ernie Ball Music Man Sabre Rabea Massaad signature
(Image credit: Music Man)

