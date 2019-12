Radiohead will open the 37th season of Saturday Night Live next month, and an episode hosted by (who else?) Alec Baldwin.

This will mark the band's second appearance on the show, after appearing in support of Kid A back in 2000.

As previously reported, Radiohead will release a 19-track double album, titled TKOL RMX 1234567, on October 11. The album will compile all of the remix singles that the band have been releasing throughout the summer.

You can stream the latest batch of them here.