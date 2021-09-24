Red Hot Chili Peppers give first interview with John Frusciante back in the fold

Red Hot Chili Peppers have debuted their first ‘interview’ with John Frusciante since the storied guitarist’s return to the band in December 2019.

The group premiered a video earlier today titled Breaking News out of the KHOT News Room!, in which three presenters – John Hammerswaddle, Todd the Squirrel and Randy Raindrops – welcome “celebrated rock and roll guitarist Mr John Frusciante.”

Amid updates on the price of beer nuts and the launch of a new chicken sandwich, Frusciante reveals to the newscasting trio (who bear a strong resemblance to Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith) that Red Hot Chili Peppers will be returning for a world tour in 2022.

The band have also shared some of their first (really quite heart-warming) press shots since their reunion with Frusciante, who rejoins the band for the second time. In an accompanying press release, the group state:

“With guitarist and all around cosmic musician John Frusciante back in the fold, the boys are firing on all cylinders, their hearts are full and they’re fixing to unleash an infinite river of creativity, and rock your world…

(Image credit: Clara Balzary)

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been around, and have not just fallen off the turnip truck, but to a man, they have never been more thrilled, bursting with commitment and purpose, as they are regarding this upcoming tour. They have no interest in resting on past accolades, awards or commercial success, this is a mission, they intend to channel the most mighty spirits, and give everything they’ve got.”

The band have already reported they're working on new material with Frusciante, while specific dates and ticket information for the forthcoming tour are promised to follow shortly.

Keep an eye on the RHCP site for more information.

In other Chilis news, Rick Rubin recently revealed he cried while watching the band's first rehearsal after reuniting with Frusciante.