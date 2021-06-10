Redbeard Effects debuts its first-ever overdrive pedal, the Angry Rhubarb Paradynamic Overdrive MKII

British boutique effects pedal brand Redbeard Effects has made its first step into the overdrive market with its latest offering, the Angry Rhubarb Paradynamic Overdrive MKII.

Joining up with the rest of the company’s lineup, which includes the Honey Badger fuzz and Red Mist MKIV distortion, the Angry Rhubarb was designed and built by hand in the UK, and is dubbed by the brand as its "first foray into the overdrive world".

In an effort to cater to all pedal fanatics, the pedal boasts two independent overdrive circuits located both before and after the EQ system, which is said to offer up a “surgical approach to sculpting your tone”.

Each overdrive circuit gets its own control knob, allowing users to set their desired level of drive either side of the EQ, with a master volume providing an overall umbrella control to keep your gains in check.

(Image credit: Redbeard Effects)

An intuitive Parametric EQ, adjusted via Frequency and Frequency Gain controls, also makes the cut. While the former can explore a frequency range of -6dB to +6dB, the latter flicks between Bass, Middle and Treble parameters for an interactive sound-sculpting experience.

Other noteworthy additions include an all-analog blueprint and true bypass footswitch.

The Redbeard Effects Angry Rhubarb Paradynamic Overdrive MKII is available now for $249.

For more information, head over to Redbeard Effects.