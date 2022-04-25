Reverend launches heavy-focused new Billy Corgan signature model, the Z-One

By published

The latest guitar is designed to do the heavy lifting in the Smashing Pumpkins catalog

Reverend Billy Corgan Z-One signature guitar
(Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

Reverend has announced the arrival of its latest Billy Corgan signature guitar, the Z-One.

The model is the third signature build the company has produced for the Smashing Pumpkins frontman and has been spec’d to handle heavy tones.

As such, you’ll find a chambered alder body (in contrast to the korina of the firm’s initial Corgan signature) paired with what appear to be the same roasted maple neck/fingerboard from its predecessors.

The body shape itself is a new design for Reverend, complete with deeper cutaways than Corgan’s previous signature designs for improved upper-fret access.

Reverend Billy Corgan Z-One signature guitar

(Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

Two custom-designed Railhammer Z-One pickups are onboard, etched with custom artwork and said to yield “a fat midrange, and a smooth top end”, according to Reverend. 

The Z-One is completed with an aluminum scratchplate, plus Volume, Tone and Bass Contour controls, alongside a three-way pickup selector. Once again, Corgan has favored a hardtail, string-thru body bridge and you‘re offered a choice of two finishes: black, or a fetching baby blue.

Image 1 of 2

Reverend Billy Corgan Z-One signature guitar

Reverend Billy Corgan Z-One in black (Image credit: Reverend Guitars)
Image 2 of 2

Reverend Billy Corgan Z-One signature guitar

Reverend Billy Corgan Z-One in blue (Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

The new model follows on from Reverend’s acclaimed 2016 Billy Corgan signature model and the intriguing electric Terz guitar (a take on the minor-third tuned 19th century instrument). Corgan also released a signature amp with Carstens Amplification, called Grace, back in 2020. 

Expect to see all of the above put to good use when Smashing Pumpkins hit the road for their 2022 tour, which kicks off next month (May 2) in San Antonio, Texas.

The Z-One’s street price is around the $1,499 mark – for more information, keep an eye on Reverend’s official site.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.