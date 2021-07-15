Reverend expands Reeves Gabrels’ line of signature guitars with freshly appointed Dirtbike Royale

Reverend has unveiled the latest electric guitar to join up with the Reeves Gabrels' already robust line of signature guitars, the stylishly appointed Dirtbike Royale.

Based on the template of the The Cure guitarist's incumbent Dirtbike signature, the Royale iteration swaps out the once-favored single Railhammer Reeves Gabrels signature humbucker for a pair of Mojotones.

A Mojotone Hot Quiet Coil P-90 soapbar bridge lines up alongside a Mojotone ‘56 Quiet Coil P-90 soapbar neck – a hum-canceling, passive configuration that aims to provide a powerful loaded front-end and warm, vintage P-90 sounds.

The Dirtbike Royale also features Reverend’s tried and trusted control layout, made up of master Volume and Tone knobs, as well as a Bass Contour parameter.

Other than that, there’s nothing too drastic about the former David Bowie guitarist’s latest signature, which features a standard korina body, boneite nut, locking tuners and dual-action truss rod.

A three-piece medium oval-profile korina neck, paired with a 12"-radius, 22-fret ebony fingerboard, also makes the cut.

Further appointments include an adjustable wraparound Wilkinson GTB bridge system – which has been utilized in favor of the original Dirtbike’s Wilkinson WVS50 IIK tremolo – Royale Red colorway and ebony fretboard.

You can check out the Reverend Reeves Gabrels Dirtbike Royale in action in the video below.

For more information, head over to Reverend.