Revv unveils Two Notes Torpedo-equipped Generator MKIII series

Revv has revealed what it's calling the “world’s first stereo-direct-output reactive load and impulse response amplifiers”, the Generator MKIII Series.

Chief among the features of the new series is the inclusion of a Two Notes Torpedo-embedded stereo XLR output, which allows users to utilize virtual cab and mics, a twin-tracking stereo doubler, digital reverbs and more. This feature also enables users to go directly from the amp into a PA system, for example.

The line consists of a four-channel Generator 120 model, as well as the three-channel 100P and 100R, which each feature a single gain channel as opposed to two.

Aside from number of channels available, each amp in the line boasts the same set of features, including all-new built-in noise gates and reverbs, and channel-specific EQs, which can be further augmented with multiple voices and switching options.

Other controls include dual master volumes, presence and depth knobs and the ability to power scale down to 10 watts. Tubes consist of five 12AX7s and four 6L6GCs.

Each model is fully programmable with MIDI and includes a footswitch for on-the-fly control, too.

All models in the Generator MKIII Series are available for pre-order from November 12. The 120 is priced at $3,299, and both the 100P and 100R are priced at $2,699. For more information, head to Revv Amplification.