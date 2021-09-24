Rammstein’s Richard Kruspe announces fourth Emigrate album, The Persistence of Memory

Rammstein electric guitar player Richard Kruspe has announced The Persistence of Memory – the fourth studio album set to be released by his industrial metal band, Emigrate.

Due November 5, the upcoming effort will act as a follow-up to A Million Degrees (2018), Silent So Long (2014) and the self-titled Emigrate (2007), with The Persistence of Memory continuing the evolution of the group that was initially conceived as a one-time-only project.

Accompanying the news is the record’s second single, You Can’t Run Away, which joins up with the previously released Freeze My Mind.

Stacked with some brooding electric guitar lines that ominously lurch through the four-minute track by way of some jagged-y, chromatic stabs and thrashing chorus chords, You Can’t Run Away is said to be yet another tease towards an album built on the ethos that “there are no limits, no barriers."

Emigrate’s upcoming nine-track album is also said to be an amalgamated effort featuring ideas Kruspe has collected over the last 20 years.

The band was originally formed by Kruspe in 2005 after Rammstein decided to take a brief touring and recording hiatus.

After a number of personnel changes over the years, The Persistence of Memory will showcase the band’s new lineup – comprising Kruspe, bassist Sky Van Hof and drummer Henka Johansson.

As for Kruspe himself, it will be his first studio album since Rammstein released their untitled effort – listed as Rammstein on digital platforms – in 2019.