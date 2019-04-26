Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Premiere Updated Version of "Black Sheep of the Family"

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow have premiered a new version of their song, "Black Sheep of the Family." You can check it out above.

"Black Sheep of the Family"—itself a cover of a 1970 track by Quartermass—was recorded by the original incarnation of the band for their self-titled 1975 debut album.

Last year, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow returned with "Waiting for a Sign," their first single in 22 years, in addition to releasing Memories in Rock II, a live album documenting the group's four-date 2017 U.K. tour that featured a selection of Rainbow hits and fan favorites, in addition to a few classic Deep Purple cuts.

For more on Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, stop by ritchieblackmore.info.