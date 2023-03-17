Danelectro's new '59 Triple Divine guitar adds a pickup to one of the company's classic designs

With the use (and occasional smashing) of its instruments by younger rock stars like Phoebe Bridgers and Måneskin bass guitar player Victoria De Angelis, Danelectro has been having a bit of a revival in recent years.

Now, the company has unveiled a new spin on one of its most classic designs, an electric guitar it's dubbed the '59 Triple Divine.

Why 'triple', you ask? Well, this model simply adds a pickup to the company's classic, two-pickup '59 Divine design. You can hear the guitar in action below.

Information on the new model is still a bit skeletal as of press time, but we know that it features a Danelectro short-horn, double-cut, semi-hollow body and a bolt-on maple neck highlighted by a 21-fret, flat-radius fingerboard.

The aforementioned trio of Danelectro 1950’s vintage lipstick pickups – including an extra-hot bridge pickup – feature Alnico 6 sand-blasted magnets and 80/20 brass tubes, and can be adjusted by individual volume and tone knobs, and a CRL five-way pickup switch.

A chrome-finished, die-cast six-saddle bridge, bone nut and Gotoh 15:1 vintage tuners, meanwhile, round out the six-string's spec sheet.

The Danelectro '59 Triple Divine guitar is available now – in Red, Black, Blue Metallic and Dark Burgundy finishes – for $799, an even $100 above the asking price of the two-pickup '59 Divine.

Its release comes just over a month after the company reissued its similarly retro ‘56 Baritone and ‘59M NOS+ models with revived finishes and updated specs.

For more info on the guitar, visit Danelectro (opens in new tab).