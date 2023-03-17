Danelectro's new '59 Triple Divine guitar adds a pickup to one of the company's classic designs

By Jackson Maxwell
published

The new Dano boasts an extra-hot bridge pickup, and comes in four smart finishes

All four of Danelectro's new '59 Triple Divine models
(Image credit: Danelectro )

With the use (and occasional smashing) of its instruments by younger rock stars like Phoebe Bridgers and Måneskin bass guitar player Victoria De Angelis, Danelectro has been having a bit of a revival in recent years.

Now, the company has unveiled a new spin on one of its most classic designs, an electric guitar it's dubbed the '59 Triple Divine.

Why 'triple', you ask? Well, this model simply adds a pickup to the company's classic, two-pickup '59 Divine design. You can hear the guitar in action below.

Information on the new model is still a bit skeletal as of press time, but we know that it features a Danelectro short-horn, double-cut, semi-hollow body and a bolt-on maple neck highlighted by a 21-fret, flat-radius fingerboard.

The aforementioned trio of Danelectro 1950’s vintage lipstick pickups – including an extra-hot bridge pickup – feature Alnico 6 sand-blasted magnets and 80/20 brass tubes, and can be adjusted by individual volume and tone knobs, and a CRL five-way pickup switch.

A chrome-finished, die-cast six-saddle bridge, bone nut and Gotoh 15:1 vintage tuners, meanwhile, round out the six-string's spec sheet.

Image 1 of 4
Danelectro's '59 Triple Divine in Blue Metallic
(Image credit: Danelectro)

The Danelectro '59 Triple Divine guitar is available now – in Red, Black, Blue Metallic and Dark Burgundy finishes – for $799, an even $100 above the asking price of the two-pickup '59 Divine.

Its release comes just over a month after the company reissued its similarly retro ‘56 Baritone and ‘59M NOS+ models with revived finishes and updated specs.

For more info on the guitar, visit Danelectro (opens in new tab).

