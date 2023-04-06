NAMM 2023: Vola expands its OZ range with the OZ 7T – a 24-fret 7-string with Strat-inspired looks

NAMM 2023: Vola has introduced the latest evolution of its OZ electric guitar template, which arrives in the form of the extended-range OZ 7T.

Seven-string OZ models can be found among the brand’s ever-growing signature guitar ranks, but this standard production version looks to transfer that same extended flair to a more accessible format.

As well as seven-string playability, Vola has also attempted to bring a classic Fender Stratocaster aesthetic to the table, with the double-cut body shape introducing additional geometric intrigue by way of a back-end point and more pronounced upper cutaway.

(Image credit: Vola)

Despite its vintage-tinged looks, the OZ 7T is a modern machine through and through, featuring a handful of appointments that will no doubt be appreciated by those who favor faster playing and heavier sounds.

The OZ 7T is available in four fresh finishes – Fire Mist Silver Metallic, Ocean Turquoise Metallic, Orange Sparkle and Shell Pink – that double down on a more contemporary look that wouldn’t go amiss on a PRS Silver Sky, and features a standard OZ spec sheet.

(Image credit: Vola)

That means there’s an alder body with a bolt-on hard maple neck, both of which are joined by a 16” radius maple fingerboard and 24 medium jumbo nickel frets. The seven-string also features a TUSQ nut and dot inlays, as well as Gotoh locking tuners that work alongside the Gotoh tremolo bridge.

Elsewhere, the OZ 7T employs three Vola-designed pickups – the bridge Flame Bucker II and VS II middle and neck single-coils – which are dictated by a five-way switch, volume and tone knobs, and a “direct switch” button for “uninhibited tone and power”.

(Image credit: Vola)

Further tonal versatility is squeezed out via push/pull pots on both control knobs, each of which access coil tapping options for the humbucker and neck single coil.

Other honorable mentions include a reversed headstock, the modern C neck profile that gets slightly deeper as you work up towards the body, and the fact it comes with a Vola Custom Series gigbag.

The OZ 7T is available now for $1,629.

Visit Vola (opens in new tab) for more information.