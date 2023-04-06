NAMM 2023: Vola expands its OZ range with the OZ 7T – a 24-fret 7-string with Strat-inspired looks

By Matt Owen
published

The HSS-configured model pairs timeless style with modern playability, and arrives in a quartet of sleek colorways

NAMM 2023: Vola has introduced the latest evolution of its OZ electric guitar template, which arrives in the form of the extended-range OZ 7T.

Seven-string OZ models can be found among the brand’s ever-growing signature guitar ranks, but this standard production version looks to transfer that same extended flair to a more accessible format.

As well as seven-string playability, Vola has also attempted to bring a classic Fender Stratocaster aesthetic to the table, with the double-cut body shape introducing additional geometric intrigue by way of a back-end point and more pronounced upper cutaway.

Vola OZ 7T

(Image credit: Vola)

Despite its vintage-tinged looks, the OZ 7T is a modern machine through and through, featuring a handful of appointments that will no doubt be appreciated by those who favor faster playing and heavier sounds.

The OZ 7T is available in four fresh finishes – Fire Mist Silver Metallic, Ocean Turquoise Metallic, Orange Sparkle and Shell Pink – that double down on a more contemporary look that wouldn’t go amiss on a PRS Silver Sky, and features a standard OZ spec sheet.

Image 1 of 4
Vola OZ 7T
(Image credit: Vola)

That means there’s an alder body with a bolt-on hard maple neck, both of which are joined by a 16” radius maple fingerboard and 24 medium jumbo nickel frets. The seven-string also features a TUSQ nut and dot inlays, as well as Gotoh locking tuners that work alongside the Gotoh tremolo bridge.

Elsewhere, the OZ 7T employs three Vola-designed pickups – the bridge Flame Bucker II and VS II middle and neck single-coils – which are dictated by a five-way switch, volume and tone knobs, and a “direct switch” button for “uninhibited tone and power”.

Image 1 of 4
Vola OZ 7T
(Image credit: Vola)

Further tonal versatility is squeezed out via push/pull pots on both control knobs, each of which access coil tapping options for the humbucker and neck single coil.

Other honorable mentions include a reversed headstock, the modern C neck profile that gets slightly deeper as you work up towards the body, and the fact it comes with a Vola Custom Series gigbag.

The OZ 7T is available now for $1,629.

Visit Vola (opens in new tab) for more information.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.