Rob Scallon gifts his Washburn X-Series 'Rain' guitar to fellow YouTuber Twooba

When Twooba – online electric guitar and gear personality – said during her pedalboard tour that “everyone with a delay pedal has got to learn Rain” by Rob Scallon, she probably didn’t even realize the pattern of events she had set in motion.

Because, as it turns out, Scallon himself was watching, and was so touched by Twooba’s affection for both the delay and his 2011 song, he decided to give the 18-year-old the very same axe he used to record the track.

It was one of many guitars with which Scallon parted ways as part of long-overdue clearout of his mammoth collection, with the online guitar hero initially inviting Twooba to the underground car park where the Rain music video was first shot.

Arriving under the assumption that she’d be recreating the video, Twooba was then told the famous six-string was hers to keep. Safe to say, she was pretty awe-struck.

In a video posted to her own channel, the young guitarist got up-close-and-personal with the Washburn, showing us everything from the battered pickups, rusty electric guitar strings and the axe's many battle scars.

“This was actually insane for me,” said Twooba, “because I started watching Rob Scallon when I was learning guitar like five years ago, and he was my favorite guitar YouTuber. He was super-inspiring to me.

“Rob Scallon is a sweet guy. He’s always helping out the little guy and the dude’s a legend,” she continues, before joking, “Now I’ve got this guitar I’m putting it up for auction, starting the bid at 10k.”

Other guitars that went during Scallon’s overhaul include his 12-string Fender acoustic guitar – gifted to the first person to find it and play a G chord – and his Jackson Rhoads, which he gave to Scallon fan Jacob Reinhart for his cover of October 1.

Two Chapman guitars – an Explorer-style and a Natural ML-1 model – were also given away, one to a player who covered Scallon’s Every Fret Song, and one to a man who was simply going for a cycle through the woods.

And, as a final show of his universal abilities, the YouTuber strapped on his rollerblades to teach a fellow skater how to perform an actually pretty decent trick, who then got to keep Rob’s Floyd Rose-equipped Chapman Hot Rod. Gnarly. Very gnarly, indeed.