Robben Ford Announces Fall Tour, Streams New Song,"Oh Virginia"

Guitarist Robben Ford, who released a new studio album, Bringing It Back Home, earlier this year via Mascot Label Group, has announced a string of US tour dates in October.

Ford also is streaming a track, "Oh Virginia," from the new album. You can check out Ford's October dates and the song below.

Tracks on Bringing It Back Home wed the blues’ oldest roots with the more urban sounds of Stax soul. The band on the album is Larry Goldings (organ), Harvey Mason (drums), David Piltch (bass) and Steve Baxter (trombone).

“Bringing It Back Home is the album I really wanted to make right now,” says Ford, who was once a sideman for Miles Davis, Joni Mitchell and George Harrison. “My concept was to put great players together with songs that have deep roots and rich emotional terrain, and to just let something beautiful happen. As it turns out, that’s exactly what occurred. The results are really pure, and the most fun I’ve had making an album in years.”

Ford says Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue was his guidepost for the record. “What I love best about blues and jazz is how great players — like Miles Davis or Jim Hall or Paul Desmond — allow a lot of space in their music," he added. "That’s where the beauty happens.”

For more info on Ford and the album, visit robbenford.com. Visit Ford on Facebook here.

ROBBEN FORD ON TOUR 2013