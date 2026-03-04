“He was horrified, saying, ‘Doug, your tone is atrocious!’”: Sideman to the stars Doug Rappoport reveals the classic rock icon who persuaded him to up his gear game

Rappoport was clocked for his budget gear – which didn’t quite fit the modus operandi of the ’70s legend

In-demand session player Doug Rappoport's career has been marked by happenstance. “I got into sessions kind of by accident,” he divulges in a soon-to-published interview with Guitar World.

“For me, music was such a solo journey; I didn’t have any mentors or anyone to measure myself against. I didn’t know if I was any good, so by the time I was 18 or 19, I was just trying to find out if I had what it took.”

“I was pretty green when Edgar hired me,” says Rappoport. “I was younger than the rest of the guys in the band by quite a bit.

“Edgar saw potential. I’d pester him, saying, ‘How am I doing? What can I improve on?’ I watched those guys closely and learned a lot about rhythm guitar, chord voicings, and tone. And I heard a lot of stories of rock ‘n’ roll debauchery.”

“I had that same beat-up old Strat, and a digital Yamaha amp,” the session player admits. “We did a short tour, and I shipped that amp, and Edgar was horrified, saying, ‘Doug, your tone is atrocious!’ I think I just called someone, and said, ‘Hey, I’m in Edgar Winter’s band, can you give me a nice deal on an amp?’” he adds with a laugh.

