It's The Kinks in the kitchen as Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover You Really Got Me

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have returned with another riff-laden Sunday Lunch video, this time hammering out The Kinks’ You Really Got Me.

Accompanied once again by masked-up guitarist/co-conspirator Sydney Jake, the kitchen trio jovially take on another iconic 20th century riff and, well, put it through the Sunday Lunch blender.

Previous covers have included System Of A Down's Chop Suey, Aerosmith's Love In An Elevator, The Scorpion's Rock You Like A Hurricane and, of course, Black Sabbath's Paranoid.

It’s followed by the sneaky addition of Willcox’s new single, Zoom Zoom from her forthcoming album Posh Pop, which also features Jake and Fripp.

Keep an eye out for the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it champagne glass trickery and you might save yourself from having to watch this lunacy twice over.