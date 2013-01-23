Rock on the Range 2013 Lineup Includes Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Cheap Trick and More

Rock on the Range — which has expanded to three days this year — will hit hard with performances from some of rock’s biggest names.

The 2013 lineup features Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Smashing Pumpkins, Korn, Bush, Stone Sour, Three Days Grace, Papa Roach, Cheap Trick, Bullet for My Valentine, Volbeat, Lamb of God, Skillet, A Day to Remember, Buckcherry, Halestorm, Hollywood Undead, All That Remains, Device (with David Draiman), Steel Panther, Sevendust, Sick Puppies, Asking Alexandria, Pop Evil, In Flames, Clutch, In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, The Sword, Ghost, Motionless in White, Red, Deuce, Middle Class Rut, Big Wreck, Oleander, Otherwise, Red Line Chemistry, Young Guns, Thousand Foot Krutch, Mindset Evolution, Tracer, Beware of Darkness, Heaven's Basement, American Fangs, Love and Death, Gemini Syndrome and more.

“We're really looking forward to returning to Rock on the Range with a batch of brand new killer Alice tunes to play for everyone!” says Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains.

“Head is back!,” says Korn’s Jonathan Davis. “Rock on the Range is going to start it all off! Get ready, we are going to hit it hard!”

“Bush are thrilled to be playing Rock on the Range with such great bands,” says Bush’s Gavin Rosdale. “We look forward to seeing you all out there.”

Now in its seventh year, ROTR will again take place at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, May 17, Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19. With the addition of a full slate of artists performing on Friday, festival organizers are also adding a series of additional enhancements for ROTR 2013, including the new ROTR Comedy Tent.

As a special limited offer, pre-sale weekend tickets start at a low price of $89.50 (plus fees), for Stadium GA tickets only, January 30 through January 31 at 10 p.m. (EST). A limited number of Stadium GA “4-ticket packs” are also available for $299 — a savings of nearly 25 percent — beginning January 30, while supplies last.

Pre-sale tickets are available at RockOnTheRange.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public February 1 at 10 am (ET). Rock On The Range is again offering premiere VIP Packages, Hotel and Ticket Bundles and Camping packages. Details and prices for VIP, Hotel, and Camping packages are online at RockOnTheRange.com. Visit the website, facebook.com/rockontherange, and twitter.com/rockontherange for the most up-to-date information.

