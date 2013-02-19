Rush Announce Second Leg of North American Clockwork Angels Tour

In a statement posted this morning on the band's website, Rush have announced they'll be visiting an additional 15 North American cities this summer.

The second leg of the band's Clockwork Angels tour begins in Hershey, Pennsylvania, June 21 and ends August 4 in Kansas City.

As we've reported, the spring portion of the tour starts April 23 in Austin, Texas, and will visit Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, Nashville, Raleigh, Virginia Beach, Baltimore, Uncasville and Atlantic City.

Check out all the current dates below. For ticket and pre-sale info, check out Rush's official website.

CLOCKWORK ANGELS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR ITINERARY

Apr-23Austin, TX Frank Erwin CenterOn Sale Now

Apr-26Ft. Lauderdale, FLBB&T CenterOn Sale Now

Apr-28Orlando, FLAmway CenterOn Sale Now

May-1Nashville, TNBridgestone ArenaOn Sale Now

May-3Raleigh, NCPNC ArenaOn Sale Now

May-5Virginia Beach, VAFarm Bureau Live at Virginia BeachOn Sale Now

May-7Baltimore, MD1st Mariner ArenaOn Sale Now

May-9Uncasville, CTMohegan SunOn Sale Now

May-11Atlantic City, NJEtess ArenaOn Sale Now

Jun-21Hershey, PAGiant CenterOn Sale Mon. Feb. 25

Jun-23Wantagh, NYNikon at Jones Beach TheaterOn Sale Mon. Feb. 25

Jun-25Saratoga, NYSaratoga Performing Arts CenterOn Sale Mon. Feb. 25

Jun-28Chicago, ILFirst Midwest Bank AmphitheatreOn Sale Mon. Feb. 25

Jun-30Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel ArenaOn Sale Mon. Feb. 25

Jul-2 Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music CenterOn Sale Mon. Feb. 25

Jul-4 Milwaukee, WISummerfestOn Sale Fri. Feb. 22

Jul-6 Hamilton, ONCopps ColiseumOn Sale Fri. Feb. 22

Jul-12Halifax, NSHalifax Metro CentreOn Sale Sat. Feb. 23

Jul-24Calgary, ABScotiabank SaddledomeOn Sale Fri. Feb. 22

Jul-26Vancouver, BCPepsi Live at Rogers ArenaOn Sale Fri. Feb. 22

Jul-28Portland, ORSleep Country AmphitheaterOn Sale Mon. Feb. 25

Jul-31Salt Lake City, UTUSANA AmphitheatreOn Sale Mon. Feb. 25

Aug-2Denver, COPepsi CenterOn Sale Mon. Feb. 25

Aug-4Kansas City, MOSprint CenterOn Sale Mon. Feb. 25