Rush File Cease-and-Desist Order Against Rush Limbaugh

TMZ is reporting that Canadian prog rockers Rush have filed a cease-and-desist order against conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh, requesting that he stop using the band's song, "The Spirit of the Radio," on his program. You can read the actual letter here.

Limbaugh has come under fire lately for some strong words against a 30-year-old Georgetown student who testified before Congress in favor of contraception being covered by health insurance companies. Limbaugh hurled a number of insults at the woman, including calling her a "slut" and a "prostitute."

Although Limbaugh has since issued a partial apology, over 36 advertisers have pulled advertising from his show. Yesterday, it was announced that Peter Gabriel had also pulled his song "Sledgehammer" from Limbaugh's program.

"Peter was appalled to learn that his music was linked to Rush Limbaugh’s extraordinary attack on Sandra Flute," read a statement on Gabriel's Facebook page yesterday. "It is obvious from anyone that knows Peter’s work that he would never approve such a use. He has asked his representatives to make sure his music is withdrawn and especially from these unfair aggressive and ignorant comments."