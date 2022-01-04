Trending

Samsung is releasing a guitar with LED guide lights on its fretboard

The ZamStar is a new guitar and app combo developed by Samsung's C-Lab, and promises simplified learning and a host of collaborative features

Ahead of CES 2022, Samsung has unveiled ZamStar, a new product designed to simplify learning and collaborating on guitar.

Described as an “integrated smart guitar and online jamming platform”, ZamStar consists of a custom electric guitar, the ZamString – which sports fretboard LEDs that light up to guide playing based on the input of a song – and an accompanying app, in which the user can record, edit and share licks with other ZamStar users anywhere in the world.

The platform is said to feature several collaborative jamming functions, including the ability to play back up to four instruments – including vocals – at any one time.

Details regarding the ZamStar project are limited thus far – we've no idea what specs the Matt Bellamy-esque guitar itself will have in store, for starters – though we expect to hear more in-depth information at CES 2022, which will be held in Las Vegas from January 5-8. For more information, head to Samsung C-Lab.

While the ZamStar concept is significant given it has the weight of Samsung behind it, LED lights installed on the fretboard of a guitar is nothing new. Back in 2017, Edge Tech Labs unveiled the Fret Zeppelin – now called the Fret Zealot – an app-enabled fretboard accessory that guides guitarist's hands using LEDs while they play.

And last year, Scale the Summit's Chris Letchford unveiled a new guitar with a jaw-dropping programmable LED fingerboard for a playthrough of the band's single, Jackhammer Ballet.

