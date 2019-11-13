Learn to play guitar for less with 25% off Fender Play

If you're looking to learn guitar, Fender's Play platform is one of the best ways to get started, and for Black Friday this year, the company is offering an impressive 25% discount.

This sterling deal drops the price of a yearly subscription to the electric, bass and acoustic guitar lesson software to $67.49 from its usual $89.99.

All you have to do is enter the code TONE25 at checkout, and you'll have yourself some great fall savings!

Fender Play is a video-based learning tool that uses thousands of top-quality instructor-guided video lessons to teach budding guitarists. These can be viewed through a desktop or mobile app, which is available for iOS, Android, Mac and PC.

The lessons are based around a song-driven learning path, which aims to teach brand-new players chords and riffs in minutes, while focusing on individual techniques along the way. It's one of the most comprehensive approaches to tuition we've seen.

This phenomenal deal on Fender Play will continue through November 24.