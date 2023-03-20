Save big on Player Series bundles with up to $180 off in Fender’s Spring Sale

By Matt McCracken
Fender Player Series guitars have received plaudits aplenty from guitarists of all abilities thanks to their mix of top spec and fantastic value for money. Now you can get up to $180 off Player and Player Plus Series guitars (opens in new tab) when bundled with various accessories including cables, straps, gig bags, and Fender’s Hammertone pedals. These deals are available on a huge range of Fender Player Series, and Fender Player Plus Series guitars but you’ll have to act quickly as the offers are only valid until March 26th. 

We’ve been raving about the Player and Player Plus Series for some time now and as an owner of a Player Plus Telecaster, we can attest to the quality and value for money of these instruments. Combining premium features like rolled fingerboard edges and locking tuners alongside newly voiced pickups and an incredible array of eye-catching colors, the Player and Player Plus Series are a fantastic option for a budget-conscious guitar player who needs a gigging quality guitar. 

There’s a huge selection of Fender guitars in this offer, from the super versatile Nashville Telecaster and HSS Stratocasters, right through to more exotic offerings like the Player Plus Meteora and Jaguar bass guitars. Available with the Player Plus Series are the Right Height Rayon guitar strap, Professional Series guitar cables, and your choice of Fender Hammertone pedal. This awesome offer lets you take your pick from a range of nine different guitar pedals including overdrive, distortion, chorus, reverb, delay, and more. 

With the Player Series, you can bag yourself the FE610 gig bag, Super Soft strap, and Original Fender guitar tuner, making it a brilliant bundle for any guitar player. Just add any valid Player Series guitar to the cart and Fender will automatically add your accessories and apply the discount. Easy! These awesome offers are only available until March 26th, so move quickly if you want to take advantage. 

