Save $150 on this eye-catching Ibanez RG450EXB electric guitar over at Guitar Center

Ibanez is one of the biggest guitar companies in the world, and with good reason. Beginners and professionals alike consistently look to the Japanese brand to supply quality guitars, irrespective of price point.

The RG series is the company's flagship line of electric guitars. While they're aimed predominantly at metal players, they can handle just about any style of music brilliantly.

If you're a shredder looking to melt faces on a modest budget, look no further than the RG450EXB – now only $249.99 down from $399.99 over at Guitar Center. Thats a massive saving of $150, or almost 40 percent off.

Featuring a meranti body, maple neck and 24-fret bound jatoba fingerboard adorned with white sharktooth inlays, the RG450EXB is built for comfort, aesthetics and unrivaled playability.

Its HSH-configured Ibanez Quantum pickups offer a vast and varied array of tones, from silky-smooth cleans to destructive gain-smothered leads.

Also featuring a double locking tremolo system, the RG450EXB equips you to handle those hellish divebombs with startling ease.

Of course, you're able to choose the finish that best matches your preference, too, with Yellow, Pink and Blue Metallic options available.

So whether you're a beginner looking to start your guitar journey, or a seasoned player expanding your collection, the RG450EXB is the perfect all-rounder for you. To buy it now at this insanely discounted price, head over to Guitar Center.

Also, don't forget to visit our regularly-updated Prime Day guitar deals hub for the latest bargains on killer guitar gear.