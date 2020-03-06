Save up to 35% during Guitar Fest at Musician's Friend

Musician's Friend are offering up to 35% off a massive range of guitar gear in a Spring sale they've suitably dubbed Guitar Fest.

If you act now, you'll secure huge discounts on products from the world's most well-known music brands. From guitars - electric and acoustic - to amps, effects pedals to accessories, you're bound to find a worthy addition to your gear collection.

The retailer is also hosting a simultaneous Spring Sales Event, where you can get up to 25% off qualifying items with the code: BLOOM2020.

Here are some of the best deals we've found so far:

Taylor 500 Series 516ce Grand Symphony Acoustic-Electric in Natural $3,099.99 , $2,499.99

Featuring a slightly bigger lower bout than Taylor's Grand Auditorium models, the Grand Symphony shape is designed to deliver a robust low-end to your acoustic tone. The guitar also features proprietary Taylor electronics and a Lutz spruce top and tropical mahogany back and sides.View Deal

Schecter Guitar Research CR-6 Electric Guitar in Charcoal Burst $699 , $579

The US-based Schecter Guitar Research is one of the guitar industry's biggest names, particularly in the world of heavy metal. This CR-6 electric guitar features Schecter USA Apocalypse-II pickups and a perfectly balanced mahogany body and exotic poplar burl top. And with a $120 saving, there's never been a better time to get your hands on one.View Deal

Sterling by Music Man John Petrucci JP70 7-String Electric Guitar Stealth Black $549.99 , $449.99

Looking to expand your guitar collection with a 7-string? With 100 bucks off this Music Man John Petrucci model, now's the time. With a basswood body construction, locking tuning machines and a double humbucker pickup configuration, this electric guitar is built for precision and playability.View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul Custom PRO Electric Guitar Silver Burst $679 , $549

Epiphone has established itself as one of the most trusted manufacturers of affordable guitars. Now, Musician's Friend has made this beautiful Silver Burst Les Paul Custom PRO even more affordable, offering a massive $130 off. Featuring a mahogany body and set neck construction, two Epiphone ProBuckers and a truly dazzling finish, this instrument is designed for style, tone and playability. A true all-rounder.

View Deal

Head over to Musician's Friend to check out the full range of killer savings.