Get up to $400 on these stunning ESP LTD Fade Metallic electric guitars over at ProAudioStar

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is upon us, and we're seeing some unbelievable deals to be had across all the major music retailers. Whether you're in the market for an affordable new electric guitar, a killer new acoustic guitar or some brand new effects for your pedalboard, there's bound to be a bargain for you.

Right now, ProAudioStar are offering massive discounts off both the ESP LTD M-400 and MH-400 – up to $400 in fact – bringing them both down from $799 and $899 to $449.99 and $499.99, respectively. Now those are some killer savings.

The M-400 features a mahogany body with a three-piece maple neck, 24-fret pau ferro fingerboard and a pair of Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a Jazz model in the neck position and a Custom 5 in the bridge.

These specs make it a brilliantly versatile six-string capable of handling just about any genre of music. Oh, and it's also finished in a gorgeous Solar Fade Metallic, so you'll have no problem standing out from the crowd.

While the MH-400 boasts a similar spec set to that of the M-400 – including a mahogany body, three-piece maple neck and pau ferro fingerboard – it swaps out the Seymour Duncan pickups for the very metal pairing of an EMG 85 in the neck and 81 in the bridge.

This is perhaps the better choice for you if you're more inclined to heavier styles of playing. Aesthetics are also accounted for, with its luxurious Blue Pearl Fade Metallic finish.

Both models also feature Floyd Rose bridges – perfect for extra musical expression – and even more perfect for face-melting guitar solos.

So if you're interested in securing either the M-400 or the MH-400 at a massively discounted price, head over to ProAudioStar.

