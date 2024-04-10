“Without reservation, this is the finest instrument I have ever played”: Schecter unveils zesty signature model for Tori Ruffin – the Freak Juice guitarist who has played with Prince, Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger and more

By Phil Weller
published

The Morris Day and the Time guitarist joins Schecter’s list of signature artists with a guitar spec'd out for his genre-bending exploits

Schecter Freak Juice Traditional
(Image credit: Schecter Guitars)

Schecter has been busy adding to its signature guitar lineup in recent months, but its latest offering is perhaps the loudest of the bunch.

Designed for Freak Juice, and Morris Day and the Time guitarist Tori Ruffin, the aptly named 'Freak Juice Traditional' is an eye-catching Strat-style build that follows signature Schecters for Avenged Sevenfold duo Synyster Gates and Zacky Vengeance, as well as Sullivan King and that Machine Gun Kelly guitar.  

