Schecter Guitars Named Official Guitar Sponsor for Aftershock Festival

Schecter Guitars has signed on as this year's official Aftershock guitar sponsors.

Schecter will be on site with the famed Schecter RV showing off their special line of guitars and basses. Schecter will be hosting signings with members of Papa Roach, In This Moment, Asking Alexandria and more artists to be announced later. Schecter will be doing guitar demos, shred contests, VIP ticket upgrades that will get six lucky people to receive a Schecter signed guitar, VIP pass for two days, merch and a meet-and-greet with signing artists.

“At Schecter Guitar Research, we not only strive to help and support our artists, but we also love our fans," says Allen Steelgrave, director of marketing and artist relations at Schecter. "We are always excited when we get to interact with Schecter fans at great festivals like Aftershock.”

For more about Aftershock, visit aftershockconcert.com.

For more about Schecter Guitars, visit schecterguitars.com.