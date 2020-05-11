Schecter unveils Corsair, PT Fastback, Tempest Custom and C-1 Exotic Spalted Maple electric guitars

Schecter has revealed a host of new electric guitar models, including the Corsair, PT Fastback, Tempest Custom and C-1 Exotic Spalted Maple.

The new Corsair expands on the Corsair Custom series with fresh finishes and a more affordable price point.

Corsair in Gloss Black (Image credit: Schecter Guitars)

The new models boast maple bodies with three-piece mahogany necks and ebony fretboards.

Thereare also Schecter Vintage Tremolo systems with adjustable and removable trem arms, Diamond 78 pickups, dual volume and push/pull tone knobs with coil split and Grover Rotomatic 18:1 tuners.

The Corsair is available in Gloss Black, Gloss Natural and Gold Top for $999.

PT Fastback in Olympic White (Image credit: Schecter Guitars)

The PT Fastback, meanwhile, has been updated with new features and looks.

The new models boast alder bodies and maple necks and are available in Olympic White, Gloss Black or Gold Top (with mahogany body and ebony fretboard) finishes.

Other features include Schecter Diamond UltraTron pickups, dual volume and push/pull tone knobs with coil split, Graph Tech XL nuts and Grover tuners.

The PT Fastback is offered for $599.

Tempest Custom in Vintage White (Image credit: Schecter Guitars)

Schecter has also reissued the Tempest Custom model in Gloss Black, Faded Vintage Sun Burst and Vintage White.

The guitars are loaded with Schecter USA Pasadena Plus pickups and feature a coil tap option.

There’s also a mahogany three-piece set neck with added carbon fiber reinforcement rods and Schecter locking tuners and an ebony fretboard with 22 X-Jumbo frets and pearloid split crown inlays.

The Tempest Custom is available for $1,099.

C-1 Exotic Spalted Maple (Image credit: Schecter Guitars)

Finally, Schecter is introducing the C-1 Exotic Spalted Maple, which sports a mahogany body with a natural vintage burst spalted maple top in a satin finish.

Other features include an ebony fingerboard, Wilkinson WVS50 II K Tremolo bridge, Schecter locking tuners and Schecter ’78 pickups.

The C-1 Exotic Spalted Maple is available for $799.

For more information on all the new models, head to Schecter Guitars.