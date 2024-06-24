“I feel like I owe you this, because I don’t think I’d be in this position without you”: Double Whammy pedal master Sean Long gifts Tom Morello his Charvel signature guitar to thank him for decades of inspiration

By
published

The heir to Morello's Whammy throne thanked his hero with a gift the Rage Against the Machine trailblazer has promised he'll put to good use

Sean Long gifting Tom Morello his signature Charvel
(Image credit: Sean Long/Instagram)

Sean Long has shared a clip of the heartwarming moment he met Tom Morello, which gave him the opportunity to give one of his biggest electric guitar heroes his own signature guitar as a gift.

In a short video posted to social media, the While She Sleeps virtuoso can be seen handing over his personal Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas as a token of appreciation, and to say thanks for Morello’s endless inspiration.

Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.