Charvel joins forces with While She Sleeps guitarist Sean Long to launch new signature Pro-Mod San Dimas model

Back in January, Charvel kicked off the new year by announcing four new signature guitars.

Perhaps the most impressive of the bunch was the sleek new signature model for While She Sleeps electric guitar player Sean Long, which has now been fully launched to the market.

The guitar boasts a San Dimas alder body with a graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck that plays host to a maple fretboard sporting 22 jumbo frets with Luminlay side dots.

Rolled fretboard edges and a hand-rubbed satin urethane finish on the back of the neck, meanwhile, aim to make shredding a cinch.

Sounds on Long's signature Charvel come by way of a pair of EMG humbuckers – a 66 in the neck and a 57 in the bridge, with a neon yellow cover – controlled by a single volume knob and a three-way blade pickup switch.

Elsewhere, the guitar is outfitted with a Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge and die-cast locking tuners. All hardware, in keeping with the guitar's general theme, is finished in black.

Though light on signature touches up front, the Charvel does feature While She Sleeps' logo, and Long's signature, printed on the back of the headstock.

“If you were to transform me into a guitar, this would be it,” Long said of his first signature model in a statement. “Seeing this come to life was a total dream – when I met my signature model for the first time, I instantly created a riff which made it onto our latest While She Sleeps record.

"To me, the guitar is a vessel to express myself and I've never written music so easily as on this model – I created this in the hopes that others would play it and be inspired to write the best music they have ever written.”

Long's signature Charvel – officially christened the Sean Long Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH HT M – is available now, in a Gloss Black finish, for $1,199.

For more info on the guitar, visit Charvel (opens in new tab).