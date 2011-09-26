Sebastian Bach Streaming New Album, 'Kicking & Screaming'

Sebastian Bach's new album, Kicking & Scremaing, is due out tomorrow, September 27, but you can now stream the full album at this location.

The album was preceded by the single, "Kicking and Screaming," which also has a video that you can check out below.

"I could not be happier with the video for 'Kicking & Screaming,'" said Bach. "Director Devin DeHaven did a great job and this video has a lot of energy and power, just like the song. Plus, this video is FUN! Just what rock 'n' roll is about."

Kicking & Screaming was produced by Bob Marlette (Black Sabbath, Atreyu, Filter.)