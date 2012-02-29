Second Annual Rock for Hope Charity Event to Support St. Jude Announced

Rock fans in the New York area that want to come out for a good time and support a great cause should clear their calendars on April 19.

The second annual Rock for Hope benefit is set for April 19 at the B.B. King Blues Club and Grill in Times Square, with all proceeds going to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The event will include food, cocktails, a luxury raffle and live performances from Baby Finster and Full Circle.

For all the info on tickets and VIP tables, head here.

You can get more information St. Jude Children's Hospital at stjude.org