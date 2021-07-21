Hear Squier's ultra-affordable Affinity Telecaster, Stratocaster, Jazzmaster and bass models in action

Back in March, Fender announced that it was expanding its lineup of affordable Squier Affinity electric guitars with the release of all-new Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazzmaster models, as well as a number of new of bass guitars.

Highlights from the release included a single-coil equipped Jazzmaster model, an HH-configured Strat and Tele, and a new pack of Jaguar bass models, all arriving in a host of new finishes including Lake Placid Blue, Charcoal Frost Metallic and Burgundy Mist .

Along with those new models came a handful of updates to the existing Affinity series, including new-look four-string offerings, a flamed maple top-equipped HSS Strat, and a tweaked Tele, which sports an Indian laurel fretboard – an appointment previously unavailable to existing Affinity Telecasters.

Now, Fender has truly rolled out the carpet for these top-notch beginner electric guitars and basses, with a new series of cinematic demos that shows the new Jazzmasters, Strats, Teles and basses in action.

Squier Affinity Series Jazzmaster

In the first of the videos, session guitar ace Tiana O'Hara takes the Affinity Jazzmaster for a spin, demonstrating the ethereal cleans and biting overdrive produced by the guitar's ceramic single-coil pickups, its two-point tremolo and its gorgeous Burgundy Mist finish.

The guitar's thin, lightweight poplar body is paired with a C-shape maple neck and 9.5”-radius Indian laurel fingerboard with 21 medium jumbo frets. It also features a synthetic bone nut, sealed die-cast tuners with split shafts and a three-way pickup selector switch.

The all-new Affinity Jazzmaster is available now – in Lake Placid Blue and Burgundy Mist finishes – for $279/£269.

Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster/Stratocaster HSS/Stratocaster HH

Second, we've got guitarist Dan Ellis taking all three Stratocasters in the Squier Affinity series for a spin.

Starting off with the standard Affinity Strat, Ellis shows the snarl of its trio of Squier single-coils, before moving on to the sonically versatile, humbucker-loaded Stratocaster HH. Finally, Ellis shows off the "best of both worlds" Stratocaster HSS, showing how the guitar produces fat, humbucker-powered rhythm tones and classic single-coil sounds.

Otherwise, all three Strats boast C-shaped necks, two-point tremolo bridges and sealed die-cast tuning machines.

The Squier Affinity Stratocaster, Stratocaster HH and Stratocaster HSS are available now for $249/£219, $249/£239 and $299/£269, respectively.

Squier Affinity Series Telecaster/Telecaster Deluxe

Ellis was also tasked with demoing the Affinity Telecaster and the new Affinity Telecaster Deluxe.

With dual Squier single-coil Tele pickups and 3-way switching, the standard Tele offers elegant, jazzy cleans and, of course, some Nashville-ready twang and bark. As Ellis demonstrates, the Tele Deluxe – with its two Squier 'buckers – can handle sweet cleans as well as the beefier tones you'd expect from a Deluxe.

Both Teles boast C-shaped necks, sealed die-cast tuning machines and string-through body bridges. The Tele (which is also available in a left-handed version) comes in 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Butterscotch Blonde and Lake Placid Blue finishes, while the Tele Deluxe is offered in Burgundy Mist, Black and Charcoal Frost Metallic finishes.

The Squier Affinity Series Telecaster and Telecaster Deluxe are both available now, for $249/£219 and $279/£269, respectively.

Squier Affinity Series Jaguar Bass/Precision Bass PJ/Jazz Bass/Jazz Bass V

Finally, we have L.A.-based four-string ace Pete Griffin looking at the four Squier Affinity basses.

Griffin begins with the all-new Jaguar Bass H, showing the fat, punchy tones produced by its single humbucking pickup and its comfy 32" scale length. Next, he tackles the Precision Bass PJ, which – with its combination of a split single-coil P Bass neck pickup and single coil J Bass bridge pickup – offers a tantalizing variety of low-end tones.

Finally, there are the two Jazz bass models – one four-string and one five-string. With two single-coil J Bass pickups and classic Jazz bass looks, these two both look and sound classy.

The Squier Affinity Series Jaguar Bass H, Precision Bass PJ, Jazz Bass and Jazz Bass V are available now for $249/£219, $279/£249, $279/£249 and $299/£269, respectively.

For more info on all of the Squier Affinity series models, head over to Fender.