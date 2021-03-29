Fender expands ultra-affordable Squier Affinity lineup with all-new Telecaster, Stratocaster and Jazzmaster models

Fender has expanded its lineup of affordable Squier Affinity electric guitars with the release of all-new Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazzmaster models, as well as a new range of bass guitars.

Highlights from the release include a single-coil equipped Jazzmaster model, an HH-configured Strat and Tele, and a new pack of Jaguar bass models, all arriving in a host of new finishes including Lake Placid Blue, Charcoal Frost Metallic and Burgundy Mist .

Along with the new offerings are a handful of updates to the existing Affinity series, including new-look four-string offerings, a flamed maple top-equipped HSS Strat, and a tweaked Tele, which sports an Indian laurel fretboard – an appointment previously unavailable to existing Affinity Telecasters.

Read on for a deep dive into the latest entries to Squier's Affinity family.

Squier Affinity Series Jazzmaster

Previously only available in an HH configuration and in Black or Arctic White finishes, the newly spec'd Squier Affinity Jazzmaster comes equipped with ceramic single-coil pickups, as well as a number of player-friendly appointments.

A thin, lightweight poplar body is paired with a comfortable C-shape maple neck and 9.5”-radius Indian laurel fingerboard with 21 medium jumbo frets. Sporting a two-point tremolo bridge, the new Jazzmaster also features a synthetic bone nut, sealed die-cast tuners with split shafts and a three-way pickup selector switch.

The all-new Affinity Jazzmaster is available in Lake Placid Blue and Burgundy Mist finishes for $279/£269.

Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster HH

Elsewhere, Fender has also released a new, affordable addition to its Squier Stratocaster family in the form of a new humbucker-loaded Affinity model.

Sporting a poplar body, two-point synchronized tremolo with block saddles and a pair of ceramic humbuckers, the 25.5"-scale Strat also features a comfortable C-shape maple neck, 9.5"-radius Indian laurel fretboard and synthetic bone nut.

Controls appear in the form of two tone knobs, a master volume knob, and a three-way selector switch.

The Squier Affinity Stratocaster HH is available in three finishes – Olympic White, Charcoal Frost Metallic and Burgundy Mist – for $249/£239.

Squier Affinity Series Telecaster Deluxe

Also making its debut is the Squier Affinity Series Telecaster Deluxe, which sports a pair of ceramic humbuckers and a six-saddle string-through-body Tele bridge.

Arriving in either Burgundy Mist, Black or Charcoal Frost Metallic, the new 25.5"-scale model comes equipped with a poplar body, C-shape maple neck and a choice of Indian laurel or maple fingerboards, which host 21 medium jumbo frets and feature a 9.5" radius.

The humbuckers are selected by a three-way selector switch, and are controlled via two volume and two tone knobs.

The Squier Affinity Series Telecaster Deluxe is available for $279/£269.

Squier Affinity Series Jaguar Bass H

In the four-string department, Fender has released the Squier Jaguar Bass H model, which adopts a player-friendly 32" scale length and arrives in a handful of flashy finishes.

Sporting either Lake Placid Blue, Charcoal Frost Metallic or Black colorways, the Jaguar bass comes equipped with a single humbucking pickup for fat, punchy tones.

Construction-wise, the new model boasts a poplar body, C-shape maple neck and either an Indian laurel or maple fretboard. Other appointments include a synthetic bone nut, standard four-saddle bridge, vintage-style tuners and a control layout composed of a master volume and a pair of tone knobs.

The Squier Affinity Series Jaguar Bass H is available for $249/£219.

The Squier Affinity Series has also been on the receiving end of a number of cosmetic and functional updates, coming in the form of new finishes and fretboards for existing models.

While the current Strat HSS model is decked out with an elegant new flamed maple top and Black Burst and Sienna Burst finishes, a number of the Affinity Series Telecaster models are kitted out with new Indian laurel fretboards.

As well as the new fretboards, the Teles are treated to a fresh lick of paint, arriving in new Lake Placid Blue, Three-Color Sunburst and Olympic White colorways.

In the bass department, both the Jazz and Precision models are now available with a maple fretboard, and boast new Burgundy Mist, Charcoal Frost Metallic, Lake Placid Blue and Olympic White finishes.

