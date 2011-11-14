Sepultura Announce Departure of Drummer, Replacement

Brazilian thrash icons Sepultura have just announced the departure of drummer Jean Dolabella after five years and two albums with the band.

"The period we spent with Jean in the band was very positive," said guitarist Andreas Kisser. "We’ve recorded two great albums together and did a lot of concerts, which will be in Sepultura's history. We only have reasons to thank him for his contribution and energy all these years."

Replacing Dolabella behind the kit will be 20-year-old drum prodigy Eloy Casagrande, who won the Modern Drummer Undiscovered Drummer Contest as a teenager in 2006.

"When I got the invitation to join Sepultura, I was in shock," Casagrande said. "I'm a fan of the band for years; it'll be an honor to play with them."

The band released their latest album -- and last to feature Dolabella -- Kairos earlier this year.