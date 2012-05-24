Serj Tankian Premieres "Figure It Out" Music Video

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has just released an official music video for his politically minded new single, "Figure It Out." Watch it below, courtesy of AOL's Noisecreep.
"Figure It Out" — a harsh condemnation of materialism and corporate greed — is taken from Tankian's upcoming solo album, Harakiri, which is set for a July 10 release through Reprise Records.
Tankian will be joining his System of a Down bandmates in August for a brief headlining tour with support coming from Deftones. You can find all of the dates below the video.
System of a Down, Deftones 2012 Tour Dates
- Aug. 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Susquehanna Bank Center
- Aug. 04 - Holmdel Township, NJ - PNC Center
- Aug. 05 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon At Jones Beach
- Aug. 07 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center
- Aug. 09 - Boston, MA - Comcast Center
- Aug. 11 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL
- Aug. 12 - Toronto, ON - Heavy T.O.
- Aug. 14 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Amphitheater