“Searing hotness that will cut through any mix”: Seymour Duncan promises country tone without the hum with new noiseless Hot Chicken Strat and Tele pickups

Over the past year, country-inspired music has experienced a renaissance in the mainstream. From Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter to guitarists like Pedal Steel Noah, Matheus Canteri and MJ Lenderman racking up millions of views on social media, guitar-forward country music has solidified its position in the global mainstream music landscape.

To acknowledge this new country movement, Seymour Duncan has announced pickups “designed with the contemporary country guitarist in mind.”

The new Hot Chicken Strat and Hot Chicken Tele pickups' dual-coil design ensure an “old school” character to the tone, minus the 60-cycle hum. Seymour Duncan also promises that these new pickups have been tailored to meet high-gain demands while retaining clarity and tone definition.

Seymour Duncan Hot Chicken Strat pickups in white (Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

As Seymour Duncan puts it, “These noiseless Stack pickups deliver searing hotness that will cut through any mix. Whether laying down scorching leads or simmering rhythm licks, these pickups ensure fiery country tone without the vintage hum.” Both pickups also promise to deliver a “natural compression” that's especially useful in the hybrid picking and country fusion worlds.

The pickups are designed to fit all Strats and Telecasters, as well as other electric guitars built in those two styles. The Hot Chicken Strat pickups, available in off-white, white, and black, consist of three single coil-sized pickups that can be bought individually or as a set. They come in a stacked coil design wound around A5 Chamfered rod magnets.

(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

The Tele counterpart is made in a similar way and can also be bought as a set or as individuals.

“In the early 80s, we designed a stacked Strat pickup. Based on feedback of the Strat pickup, we're like, ‘Hey, that sounds like it would make an awesome Tele pickup,’” says Seymour Duncan. “We're not trying to make it sound like a Strat, but [use] these same characteristics that are working well for the modern country player.”

The Hot Chicken Strat set will set you back $357, with the Hot Chicken Tele set coming in at a slightly cheaper $238. For more information about these two new pickups, visit Seymour Duncan.