Seymour Duncan’s new Vapor Trail Deluxe teams all-analog delay tone with versatile digital control

Seymour Duncan has unveiled the Vapor Trail Deluxe delay pedal, which fuses analog delay with digital control.

Like the original Vapor Trail, the Vapor Trail Deluxe delivers all-analog Bucket Brigade repeats and modulation, but adds expanded control and sonic capabilities.

First starters, the pedal boasts four of the largest BBD chips in production, which promises enhanced warmth and delay times of up to 1.2 seconds – they’re also the source of the pedal’s versatile modulation tones.

Four new modes also expand the Deluxe’s delay palette:

Micro Delay, for extremely fast slapback or double-tracking sounds

Pitch Sequence, which adds octaves up and down in eight customizable rhythm sequences

Pitch Bender, for dive-bombing pitch bends and glissando control via the tap/hold footswitch

Runaway, which delivers endless repeats while offering “effortless control”

Digital control comes by way of tap tempo with subdivisions, expression pedal control and a tails on/off option for repeats when players bypass the pedal.

Tones can be stored in one of three preset locations for instant recall, while external effects can be added to the pedal’s trails via a Wet Insert jack.

There are some neat features here that have the potential to elevate the VTD over other all-analog delays – we’re keen to see how this one stacks up.

The Vapor Trail Deluxe is available now for $229. For more info, head over to Seymour Duncan.