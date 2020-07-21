Shubb introduces luxurious gold and rose gold Capo Royale

Shubb has introduced the Capo Royale Series of capos in gold and rose gold finishes.

The series features models for steel, classical nylon string, electric and 12-string guitars and banjos.

Rather than gold-plating, the new capos employ a process utilizing titanium to produce a coating that has “all the beauty of gold, but is as durable as any metal finish”.

The titanium is resistant to corrosion and as strong as high-strength steel, while 40 percent lighter.

All five models in the series feature a simple lever design and a custom soft rubber sleeve, and provide uniform tension that keeps the strings centered without any sideways pull.

There’s also Shubb’s original locking pressure-screw concept, offering full adjustability when switching between guitars with different sized necks.

The Capo Royale Series in gold and rose gold will be available in August for $29.95/£34.99. For more information, head to Shubb Capos and JHS.