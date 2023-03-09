Worried about switching to wireless? Shure might have just released the most reliable system on the market – and Tim Henson is already a fan

Shure has announced the latest iteration of its wireless guitar system, the GLX-D+ Dual Band, which it promises offers a “major enhancement” over its predecessor, offering both 2.4 and 5.8GHz bandwidth.

In addition to the expanded bandwidth, which represents a doubling of the previous generation, Shure says the GLX-D+ Dual Band will automatically detect and use the cleanest frequencies and that it “intelligently avoids interference”, thus avoiding signal dropouts.

The effectiveness of that particular claim will be quickly put to test by touring players, no doubt, but Shure has earned a reputation as one of the most steadfast brands in the live performance space for a reason, so this could be something of a game-changer.

Elsewhere, the most useful improvement is a new 12-hour battery life, which should get even the most grizzled prog rockers through their entire setlist. It also has a quick charge feature, which generates 1.5 hours playing time off a 15-minute charge – handy when stage time is feeling a little too close for comfort. It’s all chargeable via both the usual rack mount/table top options and via a USB-C connection on the receiver.

As with its predecessor, there’s also the option of a pedal receiver, the GLD6+. Housed in a rock-solid metal enclosure, it’s design to sit on your pedalboard and will play nicely with both wired and wireless setups, thanks to the included 1/4" jack input.

Shure has clearly been putting some thought in when it comes to the need of guitarists, as there’s also a useful built-in tuner on the unit and it handles multiple transmitter units, for quick guitar changes.

For the traditionalists (and vocalists), the GLX-D+ will still be available in the usual rack-mount and table-top formats. Tim Henson from Polyphia is reportedly already sold and has provided the following thought:

“The first thing I noticed was the tone – it’s so natural. There’s no lag or anything which is always a big concern of mine with wireless. Shure’s GLX-D+ makes everything easy, and it fits right on my pedalboard. It’s a very stable unit which is great because I can focus on the playing and connecting with our fans instead of worrying about gear.”

The new range starts from $499 (the same price for the guitar pedal option). We’re also going to go out on a limb here and predict that the price point and reliability, paired with the continued option of pedal-friendly receiver, might represent something of a tipping point for guitarists who have been wavering on the wireless front. 2023 might be the year wireless moves beyond the preserve of the pro player in the process.

