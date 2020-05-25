Sick Riffs: Arran Day teaches you the classic-rock lead lines of These Wicked Rivers' Floyd

Sick Riffs #45: If you keep an eye on the world of modern riff-driven classic rock, These Wicked Rivers are ones to watch. While relatively new to the scene, the Derby, England four-piece have forged their unique sonic take on the genre, thus far releasing one EP, one single and just-released debut album, Eden.

Guitarist Arran Day joins Guitar World to teach you how to play the record's fourth track Floyd, which summarizes his riff-writing ability superbly. He plays an Epiphone Joe Bonamassa signature 335 electric guitar fitted with Epiphone Probucker pickups and Newtone 10-52 strings, which runs through a Marshall JCM 800 amp.

Day achieves the track's heavily gain-laden tone using an Xotic EP Booster, an Xotic SL Drive and a Line 6 DL4 delay.

"My partner and I work in care so we’re both still working, however this has affected us in terms of having to support people with regard to keeping them safe," Day says. "It's affected the band massively. We’ve had to postpone our UK tour celebrating the release of our debut album Eden to safeguard ourselves and our audience.

"One of the most difficult things is being away from the rest of the band, as we get a real thrill out of writing and we’re beginning preparations for our second album. Despite this we’re still sending recordings to one another and using this time as a period of hopeful creativity to continue driving us forward."

Support These Wicked Rivers

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.