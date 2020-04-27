Sick Riffs: Chris Kreutzfeldt teaches you the brutal alternate-picking of CABAL's Tongues

Sick Riffs #25: In today's episode, CABAL guitarist Chris Kreutzfeldt is here to teach you how to play the riff to Tongues, a super-heavy three-minute onslaught from the band's latest album, Drag Me Down.

Kreutzfeldt plays the riff using an Aviator Baritone electric guitar running through a Peavey 5150 amp. His pedalboard consists of a Fortin 33 boost and Fortin Zuul noise gate.

"The coronavirus has affected us like everyone else in this world at this point, quarantined at home, and not allowed to go out," says Kreutzfeldt. "As musicians we depend on playing shows, to keep our band going, but everything is shut down now, so what we live and bleed for is pretty much gone right now."

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.